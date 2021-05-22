Mets to take on Marlins on the road

New York Mets (21-17, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (20-24, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Marlins: Pablo Lopez (1-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +168, Mets -197; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and New York will play on Saturday.

The Marlins are 6-7 against NL East opponents. Miami has a team on-base percentage of .291, last in the National League. Corey Dickerson leads the club with a mark of .356.

The Mets are 12-6 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.28, David Peterson paces the staff with a mark of 4.97.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-5. Drew Smith earned his first victory and Johneshwy Fargas went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for New York. Adam Cimber registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .262.

Jonathan Villar leads the Mets with four home runs and is batting .216.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Mets: 6-4, .216 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

Mets: Taijuan Walker: (back), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Jacob deGrom: (right side), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Kevin Pillar: (face), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand), Pete Alonso: (hand).