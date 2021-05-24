Bubic scheduled to start as Kansas City hosts Detroit

Detroit Tigers (18-27, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (21-23, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.69 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Royals: Kris Bubic (0-0, .96 ERA, .96 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -150, Tigers +129; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will square off on Sunday.

The Royals are 10-17 against teams from the AL Central. Kansas City has hit 40 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with nine, averaging one every 19.1 at-bats.

The Tigers are 9-14 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective .228 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .278.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-5. Brady Singer earned his second victory and Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Kansas City. Matthew Boyd registered his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs and is slugging .488.

Wilson Ramos leads the Tigers with six home runs and is batting .207.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).