Philadelphia takes 4-game slide into matchup with Boston

Boston Red Sox (29-18, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (22-24, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-2, 2.52 ERA, .99 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -122, Red Sox +105; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Phillies are 14-10 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia's lineup has 47 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with nine homers.

The Red Sox have gone 16-6 away from home. Boston ranks second in the league in hitting with a .266 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the club with an average of .345.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-3. Nathan Eovaldi earned his fifth victory and Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Spencer Howard registered his first loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 59 hits and is batting .345.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .283 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (finger), Scott Kingery: (dizziness), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), J.T. Realmuto: (hand).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (left hand).