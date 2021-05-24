Bucks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Heat

Miami Heat (40-32, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -4.5; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last meeting 109-107. Khris Middleton scored 27 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Goran Dragic recorded 25 points in defeat for Miami.

The Bucks are 30-12 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.0.

The Heat have gone 24-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami has a 26-12 record against teams below .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks with 6.1 assists and scores 17.7 points per game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.1 points and 9.7 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Bam Adebayo leads the Heat with 9.0 rebounds and averages 18.7 points. Dragic is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.1 points, 49.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 46.7% shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 117.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points on 49.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Thanasis Antetokounmpo: out (knee).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out for season (knee).