Winnipeg looks to clinch series against Edmonton in game 4

Edmonton Oilers (35-19-2, second in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-23-3, third in the North Division during the regular season)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jets -111, Oilers -107; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Jets lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets look to clinch the first round of the NHL Playoffs over the Edmonton Oilers in game four. The teams meet Monday for the 13th time this season. The Jets won the last meeting 5-4 in overtime. Nikolaj Ehlers scored a team-high two goals for the Jets in the victory.

The Jets are 30-23-3 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg has allowed 29 power-play goals, killing 80.5% of opponent opportunities.

The Oilers are 35-19-2 against the rest of their division. Edmonton ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Connor McDavid with 1.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 26 goals and has 50 points. Blake Wheeler has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

McDavid leads the Oilers with 105 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 72 assists. Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-4-0, averaging three goals , 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging three goals , 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers: out (upper-body).

Oilers: Kris Russell: day to day (lower body).