Detroit takes 3-game slide into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Indians (25-20, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (18-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (6-1, 3.30 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-6, 5.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +125, Indians -144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Tigers are 9-16 against the rest of their division. Detroit has a collective batting average of .229 this season, led by Jeimer Candelario with an average of .281.

The Indians are 17-10 in division games. Cleveland has hit 54 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads them with 12, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.

The Indians won the last meeting 6-5. Jean Carlos Mejia notched his first victory and Eddie Rosario went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Cleveland. Bryan Garcia registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robbie Grossman leads the Tigers with 16 extra base hits and is batting .256.

Ramirez leads the Indians with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .559.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Indians: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).