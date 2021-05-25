Charles scores 31, Mystics beat Fever 85-69

Tina Charles scored 30 points, Myisha Hines-Allen had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Indiana Fever 85-69 on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old Charles. who scored 34 in a win over the New York Liberty on Friday and 31 in a loss to the Fever on Sunday, has reached the 30-point plateau in three consecutive games for the first time in her illustrious career. The eight-time All-WNBA selection and 2012 WNBA MVP is averaging a league-high 26.2 points per game.

Ariel Atkins scored 12 of her in 18 points in the first half to help Washington (2-3) build a 49-35 lead. Atkins made 5 of 6 from the field, and Charles had 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting, as the Mystics shot 66.7% (22 of 33) before halftime.

The Fever twice trimmed their deficit to seven points in the second half but got no closer.

Tiffany Mitchell scored 11 points for Indiana (1-5). Jessica Breland and Danielle Robinson added 10 points apiece.

Hines-Allen made her first start of the season for Washington. The 2020 second-team All-WNBA selection missed the first four games while playing overseas.