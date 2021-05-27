Allard, Rangers to take on Flexen, Mariners

Texas Rangers (22-29, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (23-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Kolby Allard (1-0, 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (4-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -112, Rangers -104; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to play the Seattle Mariners on Thursday.

The Mariners are 8-8 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .201 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .262.

The Rangers are 8-10 in division matchups. Texas is slugging .388 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a slugging percentage of .619.

The Rangers won the last meeting 10-2. Dane Dunning earned his second victory and Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs for Texas. Justus Sheffield took his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 13 home runs and is batting .262.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 16 home runs and is batting .288.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .188 batting average, 5.86 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .208 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).