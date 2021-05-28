Miami in action against Boston after Lopez’s strong showing

Miami Marlins (24-26, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (30-20, second in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.06 ERA, .71 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (2-2, 3.55 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -159, Marlins +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Pablo Lopez. Lopez threw seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with five strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Red Sox are 14-13 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .445, the best mark in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .602 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Marlins are 12-14 in road games. Miami has hit 44 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads them with nine, averaging one every 17.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 extra base hits and is batting .278.

Duvall leads the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .212.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .251 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .236 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Garrett Cooper: (oblique), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).