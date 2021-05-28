Anderson expected to start for the Brewers against Nationals

Milwaukee Brewers (25-25, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (21-25, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (2-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (0-2, 5.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -117, Brewers +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Avisail Garcia and the Brewers will take on the Nationals Friday.

The Nationals are 13-12 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .316.

The Brewers have gone 13-11 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kolten Wong leads the team with a mark of .273.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and is batting .316.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with eight home runs and is batting .252.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by five runs

Brewers: 5-5, .202 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Victor Robles: (ankle).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (calf), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).