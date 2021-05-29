Scolaro’s bases-loaded strikeout seals Florida State’s win

Miami shortstop Dominic Pitelli can't get a glove on a ball hit by Florida State's Logan Lacey in the third inning of an NCAA college baseball game at the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Friday, May 28, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) AP

Jonah Scolaro struck out Anthony Vilar in the ninth to strand the bases loaded and No. 5 seed Florida State completed a season sweep of Miami with a 6-3 victory on Friday in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State (30-22) and Miami (32-19) both await the NCAA Tournament selections on Monday.

Tyler Martin connected on Florida State's third straight single to start the fifth, scoring Jackson Greene, and Matheu Nelson added a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead. Logan Lacey added an insurance run in the ninth with his seventh homer of the season.

Parker Messick (7-2) allowed just two runs in five innings, striking out seven for Florida State. Jack Anderson loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, and allowed a run on a sacrifice fly before being replaced by Scolaro.

Jake Garland (6-3) gave up five runs in four innings for Miami. Raymond Gil homered in the fourth to get within 3-2.

The game was halted in the middle of the sixth, with Florida State leading 5-2, due to rain.