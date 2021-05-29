Young and the Hawks host New York with 2-1 series lead

New York Knicks (41-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Atlanta Hawks (41-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Hawks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Hawks won the last meeting 105-94. Trae Young scored 21 points to lead Atlanta to the win and Derrick Rose recorded 30 points in the loss for New York.

The Hawks are 24-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is sixth in the Eastern Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Knicks are 25-17 in Eastern Conference play. New York is 37-15 when scoring more than 100 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Julius Randle leads the Knicks averaging 24.1 points while adding 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. Rose is averaging 17.8 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 8-2, averaging 117.3 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 43.6% shooting.

Knicks: 5-5, averaging 102.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points on 42.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (achilles), Brandon Goodwin: out for season (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).