Buska’s header lifts Revolution over FC Cincinnati 1-0

FC Cincinnati midfielder Luciano Acosta (11) falls to the ground after a last-second chance to equalize failed and the referee blew the full-time whistle moments later in the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New England Revolution, Saturday, May 29, 2021, at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. New England won, 1-0. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) AP

Adam Buksa scored on a header in the 70th minute and the New England Revolution stayed atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 1-0 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Buksa jumped between a pair of teammates to connect in the 6-yard box with Carles Gil’s free kick from just outside the 18-yard box near the end line.

The Revolution (5-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Matt Turner made a pair of saves in the 82nd minute, the second to stop a wide-open chance for Cincinnati’s Brandon Vázquez. Turner finished with four saves for his third shutout of the season.

Geoff Cameron had a header miss over the crossbar on the last play before the final whistle for FC Cincinnati (1-4-1).