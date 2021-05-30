Kershaw expected to start for the Dodgers against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (32-20, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (5-0, 1.53 ERA, .84 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-3, 2.94 ERA, .90 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Brandon Crawford and the Giants will take on the Dodgers Sunday.

The Dodgers are 17-7 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .335 is second in the majors. Max Muncy leads the lineup with an OBP of .435.

The Giants are 15-11 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 73 home runs this season, third in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-6. Logan Webb recorded his fourth victory and Donovan Solano went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Julio Urias registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 50 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Giants: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).