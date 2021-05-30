Horvath in goal, Brook, McKenzie in defense vs. Switzerland

Ethan Horvath was in goal for the first time since March 2019, and John Brooks paired with Mark McKenzie in central defense for the first time when the United States played Switzerland on Sunday in an exhibition at St. Gallen.

No. 1 goalkeeper Zack Steffen missed the match after spending Saturday in Portugal with Manchester City for the Champions League final, won 1-0 by Chelsea and Christian Pulisic. Steffen and Pulisic will report to the U.S. in Denver ahead of Thursday's CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Honduras.

Reggie Cannon was at right back, Sergiño Dest at left back and Jackson Yueill in defensive midfield. Weston McKennie and Brandon Aaronson were in advanced midfield, flanked by Sebastian Lletget and Gio Reyna. Josh Sargent was at forward.

Dest and Reyna were the only holdovers in the starting lineup from the 2-1 victory at Northern Ireland on March 28.

The lineup averaged 23 years, 108 days, and 13 international appearances. McKennie captained the U.S. for the second time after the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Dressed on the bench were goalkeeper David Ochoa, defenders Matt Miazga, Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin and Justin Che, midfielders Kellyn Acosta, Yunus Musah and Julian Green, and forwards Kellyn Acosta, Matthew Hoppe, Jordan Siebatcheu and Tim Weah.

Che, Hoppe and Ochoa were in position to make debuts.

Midfielder Tyler Adams, forward Daryl Dike, defender Bryan Reynolds and goalkeeper Chituru Odunze did not dress.