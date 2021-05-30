French Open lookahead: Federer, Serena Williams in 1st round

Tennis lovers pose with a French flag at the Roland Garros stadium during their first round of the French Open tennis tournament Sunday, May 30, 2021 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) AP

A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO MONDAY

It’s a day for 39-year-old tennis legends, with Roger Federer and Serena Williams both playing first-round matches. Federer meets Uzbek qualifier Denis Istomin, who is ranked No. 203, in the third match on Court Philippe Chatrier. It’s Federer’s first Grand Slam match since last year’s Australian Open, when he reached the semifinals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion missed the rest of last year after two operations on his right knee and has played only three matches this year. Williams is up next in the main stadium against 74th-ranked Irina-Camelia Begu, as she renews her pursuit of Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles. The action on Chatrier opens with defending champion Iga Swiatek facing 101st-ranked Kaja Juvan. Swiatek won the Italian Open in May on red clay.

MONDAY’S FORECAST

Sunny. High of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius)

SUNDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius)

SUNDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women's First Round: No. 2 Naomi Osaka beat Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6 (4); No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka beat Ana Konjuh 6-4, 6-3; Anhelina Kalinina beat No. 26 Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s First Round: Pablo Anduja beat No. 4 Dominic Thiem 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0; Kei Nishikori beat Alessandro Giannessi 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

STAT OF THE DAY

$15,000 — The amount Naomi Osaka was fined by the tournament referee for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory. She was also threatened with stiffer penalties if she continues to avoid her media obligations. Osaka announced earlier in the week that she won't attend news conferences in Paris.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“She wanted to fight for ... her psychology of her life. And we have to respect that.” — Russian veteran Elena Vesnina, when asked about Osaka's decision to avoid the media in Paris. Vesnina, who returned last month after a three-year maternity leave, beat Olga Govortsova 6-1, 6-0.