White Sox place RHP Kopech on injured list, Lambert recalled

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Michael Kopech delivers during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

The Chicago White Sox placed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring on Monday.

The team also recalled right-hander Jimmy Lambert from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the club's 27th man for its doubleheader against the Indians. Chicago leads the AL Central by 3 1/2 games over Cleveland.

Kopech, who is 2-0 with a 1.78 ERA in three starts and 13 games, had been on the bereavement list last week. The 25-year-old's stint on the injured list is retroactive to May 28.

The 26-year-old Lambert had a 7.71 ERA in five starts with Charlotte. He has worked three innings or less in all five outings. However, he has recorded five or more strikeouts in three of those games.

Lambert made his first two career appearances with Chicago last season before being placed on the injured list on July 29 with a right forearm strain.