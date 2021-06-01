Los Angeles, Dallas tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers for game five of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 2-2. The Clippers won the previous matchup 106-81. Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points to lead LA to the victory and Luka Doncic totaled 19 points in defeat for Dallas.

The Clippers are 27-15 in conference play. Los Angeles is fourth in the NBA giving up only 107.8 points per game while holding opponents to 46.4% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 21-21 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is 22-7 when winning the rebound battle and averages 43.3 rebounds per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic has shot 47.9% and is averaging 27.7 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points on 45.9% shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 40 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points on 48.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (back).

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel).