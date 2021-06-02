Guard Taz Sherman returning to West Virginia

Guard Taz Sherman will return to West Virginia for his fifth season, the school announced Tuesday.

Sherman had declared for the NBA draft process after the Mountaineers lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in March to finish the season 19-10. Sunday was the deadline for an early-entry player to apply for this year’s NBA Draft.

Sherman was third in team scoring at 13.4 points per game.

"Taz is a leader on and off the court, and he will provide us with veteran leadership this season,” West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said in a statement.

Top defender Gabe Osabuohien also is returning, taking advantage of an NCAA ruling that gives athletes an extra year of eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WVU guards Sean McNeil and Miles McBride also previously declared for the draft process. Early-entry players have until July 19 to withdraw from the draft, which is July 29.

In addition, guard Jordan McCabe transferred to UNLV and forward Emmitt Matthews transferred to Washington. In April, WVU added three graduate transfers, Old Dominion guard Malik Curry, Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan and DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap.