Garcia throws 7 solid innings, Astros beat Red Sox 5-1

Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20), Kyle Tucker (30) and Myles Straw celebrate after a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-1. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

Luis Garcia threw a career-high seven innings, Jose Altuve homered and the Houston Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight victory.

Garcia (4-3) permitted one run and six hits, retiring 11 of 12 batters over one stretch. The right-hander struck out six and walked one in his fourth consecutive win.

Altuve led off the first with his eighth homer, a drive to left-center against Garrett Richards (4-4). It was Altuve’s third leadoff homer this season.

Chas McCormick drove in Yordan Alvarez with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, and Houston opened a 5-1 lead with three runs in the seventh

Kyle Tucker, who had three hits, scored on an error by second baseman Marwin Gonzalez. Carlos Correa drove in Myles Straw with a bases-loaded walk, and Alvarez had a run-scoring infield single.

Alvarez had two hits in his return to the lineup after missing five games with a sore right wrist. The Astros won despite going 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Richards surrendered two runs and four hits in six innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in each of his last four starts.

Boston pitchers walked eight, including Altuve three times. Alex Verdugo had two hits for the Red Sox.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF Michael Brantley (right hamstring tightness) has been hitting and ran on Tuesday, manager Dusty Baker said. Brantley likely won’t need a rehab assignment and could be back early in the next road trip, which starts Friday, Baker said. ... 1B Yuli Gurriel (left middle finger inflammation) returned to the lineup after missing three games. He went 0 for 3.

UP NEXT

RHP Nick Pivetta (6-0, 3.86 ERA) starts Wednesday for Boston, and the Astros will send LHP Framber Valdez (0-0, 2.25) to the mound in the third game of the four-game series.