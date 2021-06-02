Sports

Seattle beats Indiana for Noelle Quinn’s 1st win at helm

EVERETT, Wash.

Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 on Tuesday night for coach Noelle Quinn's first victory.

Quinn took over on Sunday after Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll.

Sue Bird added 12 points and eight assists for Seattle (6-1), which has won four straight games. The Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and 21 of 24 free throws.

Stewart scored 16 points in the first half and Loyd added 10 as Seattle built a 43-38 lead.

Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jessica Breland added 12 points for Indiana (1-8). Danielle Robinson scored 11 points and Tiffany Mitchell had 10.

