Dobnak scheduled to start for Minnesota against Baltimore

Minnesota Twins (22-32, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (18-37, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-4, 6.49 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-6, 6.84 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head to take on the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The Orioles are 7-19 on their home turf. Baltimore is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Trey Mancini leads the team with 44 total runs batted in.

The Twins have gone 10-15 away from home. Minnesota has slugged .421, good for fourth in the MLB. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a .506 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-4. Bruce Zimmermann earned his third victory and Pedro Severino went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Michael Pineda registered his third loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 24 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Cruz leads the Twins with 10 home runs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .228 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 6-4, .233 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Orioles: Mac Sceroler: (shoulder), Hunter Harvey: (oblique), Austin Hays: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Kenta Maeda: (groin), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (quad), Max Kepler: (hamstring), Jake Cave: (back), Byron Buxton: (hip), Luis Arraez: (shoulder), Mitch Garver: (groin).