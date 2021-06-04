Sports
Tigers’ Turnbull exits with right forearm tightness
Detroit Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull left Friday's game against the Chicago White Sox after the fourth inning because of tightness in his right forearm.
Turnbull won a 12-pitch battle with Yermín Mercedes to end the fourth, getting him to swing and miss at a fastball. Kyle Funkhouser replaced him in the fifth.
Turnbull gave up a home run to Yasmani Grandal in the second, but not much else. He threw just 56 pitches, allowing one run and two hits. The right-hander struck out four and did not walk a batter.
The 28-year-old Turnbull pitched a no-hitter at Seattle last month.
