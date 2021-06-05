Sports
The Latest: Kohlschreiber takes medical timeout for sore leg
The Latest on the French Open (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
Philipp Kohlschreiber has resumed his third-round match against Diego Schwartzman after taking a medical timeout for a tight muscle around the groin area.
The veteran German player was trailing by two sets and 30-0 up on his opening service game in the third set when he called for a medical timeout. He explained that he had tightness around his groin.
The 10th-seeded Schwartzman got permission from the umpire to nip back to the dressing room while his opponent was receiving treatment.
The crowd at Court Suzanne Lenglen gave Kohlschreiber a loud ovation when he resumed playing.
11:30 a.m.
Defending champion Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic are heavy favorites against unseeded players as they try to advance to the second week at the French Open.
The 13-time champion Nadal will face 45th-ranked Cameron Norrie for the third time this year and has won both previous meetings. Nadal holds a 102-2 record at Roland Garros.
Federer, whose only title here was in 2009, will take on Dominik Koepfer, and the 2016 champion Djokovic will face Ricardas Berankis.
Two all-American matchups highlight the women’s schedule.
Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded remaining player in the draw at No. 4 and she faces Jessica Pegula.
Jennifer Brady takes on 17-year-old Coco Gauff.
