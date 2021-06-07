Burnes strikes out 13, D-Backs lose 17th in row on road

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith loses his cap as he makes a catch during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Corbin Burnes struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Arizona 2-0 on Sunday to deal the Diamondbacks their team-record 17th straight road loss.

Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Brewers completed a four-game sweep — their four-game home winning streak since Sept. 19-22, 2019.

The Brewers, who have won nine of their last 10, opened the day tied with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

Arizona has lost 28 of 33 overall. The Diamondbacks haven’t won a road game since Madison Bumgarner threw seven no-hit innings on April 25 to finish a doubleheader sweep in Atlanta.

Arizona matched its season high for strikeouts with 16 against Burnes, Devin Williams and Brad Boxberger, the Diamondbacks' 28th game with 10 or more.

Boxberger pitched around Carson Kelly's infield hit leading off the ninth for his second save in as many chances. Burnes allowed just four hits and no walks to lower his ERA to 1.97.

Burnes (3-4) was the first Brewers pitcher to strike out at least 13 batters in a game since Freddy Peralta also had 13 strikeouts at Colorado on May 13, 2018. No Brewers pitcher had that many at hime since Wily Peralta against the Cubs on Sept. 27, 2014.

Arizona’s Caleb Smith (2-2) allowed one run and three over five innings. Smith struck out eight, walked two and hit a batter in his third start this season.

Neither starting pitcher allowed a runner through the first three innings. Both teams wasted scoring opportunities in the fourth, as the Diamondbacks stranded two runners and the Brewers left the bases loaded.

Robertson led off the fifth with a drive off a 1-1 pitch that sailed over the left-field wall. Taylor gave the Brewers some insurance when he also homered to left in the sixth off Riley Smith.

Brewers reliever Devin Williams allowed a leadoff double to Stephen Vogt in the eighth but retired the next three batters.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks LF David Peralta got hurt while making a diving catch of a sinking liner from Avisaíl García in the second inning. After team officials went over to the outfield to check on his condition, Peralta remained in the game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Jon Duplantier (0-1, 9.35 ERA) starts Tuesday at Oakland for the Arizona and RHP Chris Bassitt (5-2, 3.53) for the Athletics.

Brewers: RHP Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.86) starts Tuesday at Cincinnati against the Reds RHP Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.64).

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee