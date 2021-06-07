The Latest: Djokovic drops 1st 2 sets to teen at French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) AP

3:50 p.m.

Novak Djokovic is in trouble at the French Open after dropping the opening two sets of his fourth-round match against 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Musetti leads 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2) in the best-of-five-set match at Court Philippe Chatrier after more than two hours of play.

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 and is trying to claim a second championship at Roland Garros and 19th Grand Slam title overall.

He had not ceded more than four games in any set in this year’s tournament until Monday. But Djokovic's game is filled with unforced errors in this match.

Musetti is ranked 76th and participating in his first Grand Slam tournament.

Djokovic never has lost to someone ranked that low in 92 previous matches at the French Open.

1 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Gauff lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

12:20 p.m.

Barbora Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals of a major tournament for the first time by routing 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

Krejcikova saved all three break points she faced while Stephens ended up with 26 unforced errors.

Krejcikova won her first WTA title in Strasbourg in the buildup to the French Open. She reached the fourth round at Roland Garros last year.

Stephens won the U.S. Open in 2017 had her run to the final at the French Open the next year.

10:20 a.m.

In a double battle of generations at the French Open, both Rafael Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic will take on Italian teenagers at Roland Garros on Day 9.

Nadal, a 13-time champion, is up against 18th-seeded Jannik Sinner, who is trying to reach the quarterfinals on the Parisian red clay for the second straight year in his second appearance at Roland Garros.

Djokovic's opponent, the unexperienced but highly-rated Lorenzo Musetti, is playing at a Grand Slam event for the first time. By comparison, both Djokovic and Nadal are hoping to make it to the quarterfinals of the clay-court major for the 15th time.

Defending champion Iga Swiatek has not dropped a set in her three previous matches. She takes on Marta Kostyuk for a berth in the quarterfinals. Sofia Kenin is the highest-seeded woman left in the women's draw at No. 4, and she’ll face Maria Sakkari. Seventeen-year-old Coco Gauff will bid for her first quarterfinal berth in a major event when she takes on Ons Jabeur.