Lamet expected to start as San Diego hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (33-27, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-25, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Zach Davies (2-3, 4.94 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Padres: Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 2.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -175, Cubs +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will meet on Tuesday.

The Padres are 21-12 in home games in 2020. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .318, good for third in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .364.

The Cubs have gone 12-17 away from home. Chicago has hit 77 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Javier Baez leads them with 14, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Padres won the last meeting 9-4. Ryan Weathers notched his third victory and Brian O'Grady went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Adbert Alzolay took his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 65 hits and has 18 RBIs.

Kris Bryant ranks second on the Cubs with 13 home runs and is batting .308.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Alec Mills: (lower back), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (back), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist).