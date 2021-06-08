Orioles still rolling on offense, rout Mets 10-3

Baltimore Orioles third baseman Maikel Franco throws out New York Mets' Tomas Nido at first base on a dribbler to third base during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) AP

Maikel Franco become the sixth player to hit a home run into the second deck at Camden Yards, and the Baltimore Orioles rolled to another high-scoring victory, 10-3 over the New York Mets on Tuesday night.

Cedric Mullins hit two of Baltimore's seven doubles, and the Orioles have won five of six after a 14-game losing streak. Pat Valaika doubled in his first two plate appearances after returning from the bereavement list.

Bruce Zimmermann (4-3) allowed a two-run homer in the first inning to Pete Alonso, but the Mets managed only one more hit off him in five innings. David Peterson (1-5) yielded four runs and eight hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Anthony Santander also homered for Baltimore, which outhit the NL East leaders Mets 16-4 after scoring 18 runs with 21 hits in Sunday's victory over Cleveland.

Alonso added a second homer in the ninth, making him the first Mets player with a multi-homer game this season.

Valaika tied the game at 2 with a two-run double in the second, then scored on a double by Mullins. Valaika doubled home another run in the third.

Mullins led off with a double in the fourth — at that point, he had 11 hits in his last 13 at-bats — and scored on a single by Trey Mancini.

Franco broke the game open with a three-run homer in the fifth that went down the line in left field and into the second deck. He was the first player to hit a home run into that level since Alonso last September. Mark Reynolds in 2011 and Manny Machado in 2017 were the only Baltimore hitters to do it previously.

Santander hit a solo homer in the eighth.

Mets: Manager Luis Rojas said he expects 2B Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring) to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend. Rojas also said RF Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) is probably a couple of weeks from starting his rehab assignment, and reserve INF Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) could be activated for the weekend series at home against San Diego. ... OF Albert Almora (bruised left shoulder) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse.

Orioles: Baltimore reinstated RHP Mac Sceroler (right shoulder tendinitis) from the injured list and optioned INF Ramón Urías to Triple-A Norfolk.

Former Mets star Matt Harvey (3-6) takes the mound for the Orioles on Wednesday night against Taijuan Walker (4-2). Harvey allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings in a May 12 loss to New York at Citi Field.

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister