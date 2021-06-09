Darvish expected to start as San Diego hosts Chicago

Chicago Cubs (34-27, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (37-26, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (5-6, 5.26 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .93 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -213, Cubs +179; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Chicago will face off on Wednesday.

The Padres are 21-13 in home games in 2020. San Diego's team on-base percentage of .317 is seventh in the MLB. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with an OBP of .366.

The Cubs have gone 13-17 away from home. Chicago has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 30 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-1. Zach Davies notched his third victory and Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Chicago. Dinelson Lamet registered his first loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 26 extra base hits and is batting .284.

Bryant leads the Cubs with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .575.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cubs: 5-5, .208 batting average, 3.87 ERA

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

Cubs: Trevor Williams: (appendix), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Justin Steele: (hamstring), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: (finger), Nico Hoerner: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist).