Kansas City police say street racing led to fatal crash

Two cars street racing on the south end of Kansas City led to a crash early Wednesday morning involving a third car that killed its driver, city police said.

The crash happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday when a Ford Thunderbird and another car were racing and traveling at extreme speeds on Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City police said in a news release.

Investigators said the Thunderbird ran a red light and crashed into a Lexus that was crossing the boulevard at Red Bridge Road. Both drivers were thrown from their cars, and the driver of the Lexus died at the scene, police said. His name was not immediately released.

The driver of the Thunderbird was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.