Rookie Gutierrez wins again as Reds beat Brewers 7-3

Vladimir Gutierrez pitched seven effective innings, Tyler Stephenson drove in three runs and the Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee's five-game win streak with a 7-3 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday night.

Gutierrez (2-1) allowed two runs and six hits in the longest of his three big league starts. The right-hander struck out seven and walked three in his second straight win.

Cincinnati backed its rookie pitcher with five runs in the first two innings. Stephenson doubled home Jesse Winker in the first, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run double in the second.

Stephenson made it 7-1 with a two-run double off Eric Lauer in the fourth, driving in Winker and Castellanos.

Willy Adames had four hits for Milwaukee. Brett Anderson (2-4) labored through three innings, allowing five runs and five hits.

Daniel Vogelbach hit a towering homer to right against Heath Hembree in the ninth. Christian Yelich then doubled, but Hembree struck out Avisaíl García and retired Manny Piña on a fly ball to right to end the game.

The Brewers dropped into second in the NL Central, a half-game back of the Cubs.

Gutierrez got off to a tough start, plunking Luis Urías with the first pitch of the game. Urías advanced to third on García's two-out single and scored on a balk.

But Gutierrez settled down from there. He got a standing ovation after inducing an inning-ending ground ball from García in the seventh.

TRAINERS ROOM

Brewers: 3B Travis Shaw had to be helped off the field after dislocating his left shoulder diving for a ground ball in the second inning. ... OF Lorenzo Cain (strained right hamstring) was working out on the field before the game, but manager Craig Counsell said July 1 is likely the earliest he could return.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray was put on the 10-day injured list after straining a groin muscle while warming up for the fourth inning Tuesday night. Manager David Bell said Gray likely will miss at least his next two starts. ... RHP Jeff Hoffman (right shoulder) could be ready for a rehab assignment by the end of the month.

UP NEXT

Right-hander Freddy Peralta, who came within five outs of a no-hitter in his last outing, starts against the Reds in the series finale on Thursday. Right-hander Luis Castillo gets the call for the Reds.

