DeSclafani scheduled to start for Giants at Nationals

San Francisco Giants (38-23, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (25-33, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (5-2, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 2.22 ERA, .82 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -177, Giants +150; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and San Francisco will square off on Friday.

The Nationals are 13-15 on their home turf. The Washington offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .305.

The Giants are 20-14 on the road. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.28. Kevin Gausman leads the team with a 1.28 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Nationals with 10 home runs and has 30 RBIs.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with 50 hits and is batting .336.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Austin Voth: (nose), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Will Harris: (hand), Erick Fedde: (undisclosed), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (thumb), Alex Dickerson: (back), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Curt Casali: (wrist).