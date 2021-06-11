Blackmon takes 10-game hit streak into matchup with Reds

Colorado Rockies (25-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-31, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Reds: Tyler Mahle (5-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -234, Rockies +194; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Friday.

The Reds are 13-16 in home games in 2020. Cincinnati has hit 83 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Jesse Winker leads the club with 17, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Rockies are 5-24 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. Yonathan Daza leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Reds won the last meeting 7-6. Sean Doolittle recorded his third victory and Tyler Naquin went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati. Mychal Givens took his second loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Winker leads the Reds with 17 home runs and has 38 RBIs.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 66 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 6-4, .285 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).