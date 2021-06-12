Lopez scheduled to start for Baltimore against Tampa Bay

Baltimore Orioles (22-40, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (40-24, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-6, 5.30 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Rays: Rich Hill (5-2, 3.05 ERA, .98 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -217, Orioles +184; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Rays are 17-10 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay's team on-base percentage of .315 is eighth in the league. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with an OBP of .390.

The Orioles are 8-16 against AL East Division opponents. Baltimore has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Trey Mancini leads them with 12, averaging one every 18.9 at-bats.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-2. Ryan Yarbrough earned his fourth victory and Brandon Lowe went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Keegan Akin registered his first loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .233.

Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .212 batting average, 2.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: (groin).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).