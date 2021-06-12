Phoenix tries to close out series against Denver in game 4

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Denver Nuggets (47-25, third in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -2; over/under is 221.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Suns lead series 3-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns look to clinch the series over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference second round. The Suns won the previous meeting 116-102. Devin Booker scored 28 points to lead Phoenix to the victory and Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points in the loss for Denver.

The Nuggets are 26-16 in conference games. Denver is eighth in the NBA averaging 115.1 points and is shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Suns are 30-12 in conference play. Phoenix has a 37-20 record when giving up 100 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 12.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the last 10 games for Denver.

Jae Crowder leads the Suns averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers while scoring 10.1 points per game and shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Booker is averaging 24.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Nuggets: Averaging 114.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points on 48.9% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points on 41.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (adductor), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (back), Jamal Murray: out for season (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).