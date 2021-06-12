Brooklyn visits Milwaukee with 2-1 series lead

Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -1.5; over/under is 228.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous meeting 86-83. Khris Middleton scored 35 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Kevin Durant totaled 30 points in defeat for Brooklyn.

The Bucks are 30-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Elijah Bryant averaging 5.

The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 118.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Durant has shot 53.7% and is averaging 26.9 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 107.6 points, 56.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 42.0% shooting.

Nets: Averaging 117.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Jordan Nwora: out (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: out (hamstring), Jeff Green: out (foot).