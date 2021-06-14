Orioles take 4-game slide into matchup with Indians

Baltimore Orioles (22-42, fifth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (34-28, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-5, 0.00 ERA) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 16-13 on their home turf. Cleveland is slugging .386 as a unit. Franmil Reyes leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Orioles have gone 11-21 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .527.

The Orioles won the last meeting 18-5. Jorge Lopez earned his second victory and Mullins went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Baltimore. Cal Quantrill registered his second loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 14 home runs and is batting .275.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 home runs and has 47 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 5-5, .276 batting average, 5.28 ERA

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Orioles: John Means: (shoulder), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).