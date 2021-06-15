Keuchel expected to start for the White Sox against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (43-24, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (41-25, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (2-1, 4.55 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (5-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Rays -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays head to face the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 25-12 on their home turf. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .253 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the team with an average of .305.

The Rays are 24-10 on the road. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.29, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 3.63.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-2. J.P. Feyereisen earned his third victory and Randy Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Lance Lynn registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 11 home runs and has 49 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 32 extra base hits and 50 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.28 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).