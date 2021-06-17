New England looks to continue 3-game win streak with victory over New York City FC

New England Revolution (5-1-2) vs. New York City FC (3-2-2)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York City FC +101, New England +248, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New England will try to continue a three-game win streak with a victory over New York City FC.

New York City FC put together a 12-8-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 7-3-0 in home matches. New York City FC scored 42 goals last season and registered 29 assists.

The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall a season ago while finishing 6-4-3 in road matches. New England scored 33 goals last season and recorded 22 assists.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Heber (injured), Gedion Zelalem (injured).

New England: Luis Caicedo (injured).