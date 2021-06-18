Former Chattahoochee County football coach Jody Allen dies at 60

Jody Allen, shown as an assistant football coach at Florida State University in the 2000s, was head football coach at Chattahoochee County in 2019. Courtesy of Florida State University

Former Chattahoochee County High School football coach Jody Allen has died.

Allen, who was an assistant coach for 10 years at Florida State, died at 60 Thursday while receiving hospice care in his Columbus home after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Allen coached defensive ends and special teams under Bobby Bowden in the 2000s. He was head coach at Chattahoochee County in 2019, when the Panthers went 7-5 and reached the second round of the Georgia High School Association Class 1A playoffs. He was as an assistant coach for ChattCo as well.

Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.