Vegas, Montreal tied 2-2 heading to game 5

Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -238, Canadiens +197; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Vegas Golden Knights for game five of the third round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 2-2. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 2-1 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 21-5-2 at home. Vegas ranks fourth in the league averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.7.

The Canadiens are 11-10-7 on the road. Montreal is 24th in the league with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stone leads the Golden Knights with 40 assists and has 61 points this season. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jeff Petry leads the Canadiens with 30 total assists and has 42 points. Tyler Toffoli has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Golden Knights: Averaging 2.9 goals, 5.0 assists, 2.7 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Canadiens: Averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body), Chandler Stephenson: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jake Evans: out (concussion).