Toffoli and the Canadiens aim to clinch series against Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (40-14-2, second in the West Division during the regular season) vs. Montreal Canadiens (24-21-11, fourth in the North Division during the regular season)

Montreal; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +118, Golden Knights -141; over/under is 5

NHL PLAYOFFS THIRD ROUND: Canadiens lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens look to clinch the third round of the NHL Playoffs over the Vegas Golden Knights in game six. The teams meet Thursday for the sixth time this season. The Canadiens won the last meeting 4-1.

The Canadiens are 13-11-4 at home. Montreal ranks 24th in the NHL with 31.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The Golden Knights are 19-9-0 on the road. Vegas is fourth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Edmundson leads the Canadiens with a plus-28 in 55 games this season. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 24 goals and has 51 points. Jonathan Marchessault has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Canadiens: Averaging 2.5 goals, 4.0 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Golden Knights: Averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Evans: out (concussion).

Golden Knights: Peyton Krebs: out (upper body).