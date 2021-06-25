The Latest: UEFA praises match officials at Euro 2020

Referee Antonio Mateu Lohoz, left, talks with Portugal's manager Fernando Santos during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between Portugal and France at the Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic,Pool) AP

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

___

UEFA has given its referees and match officials high marks for their overall performance at the European Championship.

Trends cited by UEFA chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti include nearly 2½ minutes more active playing time per game, fewer fouls awarded and fewer yellow cards shown.

UEFA believes the first European Championship using video review means all tight offside decisions were correctly made and more penalties were correctly given.

Rosetti says offside “is not any more an issue for us.”

He praises the players’ good behavior and attitude for the average of only 22.4 fouls in the 36-game group stage.

That raised the average active playing time to 58 minutes, 51 seconds compared to 56:30 at Euro 2016.