Tigers, streaking Baddoo set for matchup with Astros

Houston Astros (47-28, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (32-43, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (0-1, 7.11 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 3 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Baddoo puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Astros.

The Tigers are 17-20 on their home turf. Detroit's lineup has 80 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads them with 15 homers.

The Astros are 21-15 in road games. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .348, good for first in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the lineup with a mark of .401.

The Astros won the last meeting 12-3. Luis Garcia earned his sixth victory and Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs for Houston. Jose Urena registered his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Schoop leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and has 40 RBIs.

Jose Altuve leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .276 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 10-0, .319 batting average, 1.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 58 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (pectoral), Alex Lange: (shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).