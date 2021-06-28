Royals look to break 5-game skid against Red Sox

Kansas City Royals (33-43, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (47-31, first in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Danny Duffy (4-3, 1.81 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) Red Sox: Garrett Richards (4-5, 4.74 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -154, Royals +133; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Red Sox are 23-17 on their home turf. The Boston offense has compiled a .258 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a mark of .330.

The Royals have gone 15-24 away from home. Kansas City has slugged .383 this season. Salvador Perez leads the team with a .510 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Royals won the last meeting 7-3. Mike Minor secured his sixth victory and Whit Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for Kansas City. Nathan Eovaldi took his fourth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 43 extra base hits and is batting .283.

Perez leads the Royals with 47 RBIs and is batting .277.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .275 batting average, 3.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Royals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).