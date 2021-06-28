UConn-South Carolina extend series for two more years

UConn and South Carolina will continue their women's basketball series, adding two more games through the 2023-24 season.

Both schools announced the games Monday.

The teams will play at UConn during the 2022-23 season then face each other at South Carolina the following season. The Huskies and the Gamecocks will play at Colonial Life Arena next season.

The national powers have played each regular season since 2015. The Huskies hold a 9-1 edge in the overall series, which also includes a UConn victory over the Gamecocks in the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

South Carolina's lone victory over the Huskies came two seasons back at home.