Sports
Jonquel Jones scores 23 in return from EuroBasket tournament
Jonquel Jones scored 23 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in her return from the EuroBasket tournament, and the Connecticut Sun beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 90-71 on Tuesday night.
Jones, who recently got back from Spain, had to pass multiple COVID-19 tests before playing the Mystics. She got going early, collecting a double double in the first half with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
Jasmine Thomas made a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Brionna Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (11-5). DeWanna Bonner tied a career high with seven assists, and she also grabbed eight rebounds.
Washington only had six healthy players available. Natasha Cloud (ankle) was a late scratch from the lineup, and Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Elena Delle Donne (back) are still out.
Tina Charles scored 26 points, reaching 25-plus points for a fifth straight game, for Washington (7-9). The Mystics were outrebounded 52-13.
Charles picked up two fouls in the opening four minutes of the game but finished the first half with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting. The Mystics were outscored 27-14 in the second quarter, and trailed 49-33 at the break.
Comments