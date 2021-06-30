Gutierrez expected to start for the Reds against the Padres

San Diego Padres (48-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-39, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-6, 2.33 ERA, .82 WHIP, 103 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +157, Padres -180; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Reds are 19-19 in home games in 2020. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the majors. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .342.

The Padres are 18-18 in road games. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the team with a mark of .384.

The Padres won the last meeting 5-4. Emilio Pagan earned his fourth victory and Pham went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Tony Santillan registered his second loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 100 hits and has 51 RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 39 extra base hits and 55 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .255 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 9-1, .294 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (wrist), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).