Struggling Astros look to stop 4-game slide against Indians

Houston Astros (48-33, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-35, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (4-1, 2.11 ERA, .99 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Indians: J.C. Mejia (1-2, 4.94 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +158, Astros -183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Indians are 21-15 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has hit 95 home runs as a team this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 18, averaging one every 14.9 at-bats.

The Astros have gone 22-17 away from home. Houston's team on-base percentage of .348 is first in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the club with an OBP of .396.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 18 home runs and has 51 RBIs.

Gurriel leads the Astros with 89 hits and has 52 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 4-6, .217 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Astros: 5-5, .276 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).