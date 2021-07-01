DeChambeau switches caddie on eve of Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau is defending his Rocket Mortgage Classic title with a new caddie.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion and Tim Tucker mutually agreed to part ways, according to Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, who manages DeChambeau.

“There is never a good time for a player-caddie separation," Falkoff acknowledged on Thursday before DeChambeau began the first round.

Falkoff said the decision was made Wednesday, adding Cobra-Puma Golf tour operations manager Ben Schomin will be DeChambeau's caddie this week.

DeChambeau, No. 6 in the world ranking, is trying to win a PGA Tour event in consecutive years for the first time at Detroit Golf Club. He had a chance two weeks ago to repeat at the U.S. Open, but went from leading the major with nine holes left to faltering and finishing in a tie for 26th.